Qatar Dispatches Three Urgent Aid Shipments To Sudan's Flood-Affected Victims
Date
8/27/2024 7:23:56 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Port Sudan: Funded by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar's Charge d'Affaires Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mohanadi, along with representatives from the Humanitarian Aid Commission, Qatar Charity, and the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), received three shipments of urgent aid at port Sudan Airport for families affected by flash floods and rains in Sudan.
Mushaal Naser Al Hajeri, head of the Monitoring and Rapid Response Section at Qatar Charity, which, alongside QRCS, coordinates and delivers aid to affected families on the ground, stated that "the airlift planes to assist our brothers in Sudan following the flash floods and heavy rains that have affected the Northern State and the Nile River State."
He added, "We will continue to support our brothers in Sudan to help them overcome this ordeal."
Al Sadiq Adam Ibrahim, representative of the Federal Humanitarian Aid Commission, expressed his appreciation for Qatars swift response and continuous support for families affected by war, floods, and rains.
