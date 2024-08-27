Sheikha Jowaher Honours Outstanding Female High School Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Consort of HH the Amir, HH Sheikha Jowaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani honoured on Tuesday, August 27, the state's top outstanding female students in high school at the Msheireb Administrative Building.

At the beginning of the ceremony, HH Sheikha Jowaher congratulated the students on their success in obtaining a high school diploma, praising their excellence and the outstanding achievement that they have accomplished. also wished them further success and excellence in their academic and university careers.

For their part, the students and their guardians extended their thanks and appreciation to HH Sheikha Jowaher for her support and encouragement.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi and the guardians of the honoured students.