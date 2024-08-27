Kursk NPP Works In Close To Normal Condition - IAEA Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi visited the Kursk nuclear power plant, stating that the facility now operates in a "close to normal" condition.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

At a press conference, the head of the IAEA noted that the Kursk NPP has become extremely vulnerable due to the lack of a protective dome over the site. The is now working in very close to normal conditions, but this means that the situation regarding its security is even more serious, according to the report.

IAEA comments on damage caused to ZNPP backup power line

In addition, Grossi said he saw traces of drone attacks, stopping short of naming the responsible party.

According to the official, the active area of ​​the reactor containing nuclear material is extremely vulnerable to artillery, drone, or missile attacks.

At the same time, Grossi believes it would be an exaggeration to compare the Kursk NPP with Chornobyl. He went on to state that in case of an impact within that active zone, the consequences could be very serious.

As reported earlier, on August 27, Grossi arrived in Russia's Kursk region where he inspected the Kursk nuclear power plant.

The head of the IAEA will next travel to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.