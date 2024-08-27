PM Shmyhal: At Least 10M Jobs Needed In Ukraine To Provide Support For Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs at least 10 million jobs to provide support for the country's Armed Forces. Meanwhile, there are less than 8 million jobs formally available at the moment.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal during a panel discussion as part of the forum 'Ukraine 2024. Independence”, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“With the start of the [Russian] full-scale invasion, Ukraine lost 3.5 million jobs. We actually lost 30% of our in 2022. Today, in order to support our military, we need to have at least 10 million jobs. However, we can see less than 8 million jobs formally available. We understand that a number of professions, jobs in the economy operate in the shadows and do not pay taxes, which are critically needed by our budget, our Armed Forces today,” Shmyhal told.

In his words, no one should stand aside in the state, which is fighting for its survival. Thus, the Ukrainian government is introducing the 'fight or work' principle, which is intended to bring jobs out of the shadows.