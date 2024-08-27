Emergency Blackouts Canceled In Kyiv, Number Of Regions
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the capital and four regions of Ukraine, emergency power cuts introduced earlier today have been called off.
That's according to the DTEK energy company, Ukrinform reports.
"Kyiv, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region, Donetsk region: emergency shutdowns have been cancelled," the statement reads.
At the instructions from Ukrenergo, the national power system operator, the grid returned to stabilization shutdown schedules.
As reported earlier, emergency blackouts were introduced earlier today in the capital city of Kyiv, as well as the regions of Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Donetsk.
