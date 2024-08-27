Man Injured As Russians Shell Kozacha Lopan In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of August 27, Russian shelled the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region along the Russian-Ukrainian border injuring a man and damaging several private households.

This is according to the chief of the Derhachi community, Viacheslav Zadorenko, who posted the news on Telegram , as seen by Ukrinform.

"The occupiers targeted Kozacha Lopan, again. According to tentative reports, the Russians shelled the village at 18:30. Private households got damaged as a result of the strikes, and a 42-year-old man was injured," the report says.

Paramedics treated the man on the spot.

as

This is already the third time the Derhachi community has been hit over the past day.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported that around 13:20, Russian troops hit a private house in Kozacha Lopan with an FPV drone, destroying it completely.

At 14:30, the Russians shelled the village of Nova Kozacha, damaging a private house and farm buildings. No one was injured.

As reported earlier, on August 27, an elderly man was killed and eight people were injured when the enemy hit Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region.