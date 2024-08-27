Qatar Participates In 14Th Air Navigation Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Montreal: The State of Qatar, represented by the General Civil Authority, is participating in the 14th Air Navigation organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) from August 26 to September 6 in Montreal, Canada, under the theme "Performance Improvement Driving Sustainability."

The State of Qatar's delegation participating in the conference is headed by Acting Director of the General Civil Aviation Authority Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri. Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the ICAO Issa Abdullah Al Malki will also attend, along with a number of Qatari experts in the Air Navigation Department.

The conference discusses the most prominent challenges facing the global aviation sector, future measures to develop the aviation system, as well as reviewing technological techniques in the field of air navigation and air safety, ways to improve and develop airports to keep pace with future needs, in addition to technical and operational improvements to ensure more efficient operations in air traffic management, and other topics and axes.

The conference is an opportunity to hold an open and important dialogue on the most important operational and implementation difficulties facing all stakeholders, and the most prominent problems in the field of navigation and air safety, with the aim of finding appropriate solutions for them, and also calling for refocusing efforts and giving priority to existing or new technical activities that best contribute to achieving the ambitious long-term goal of international aviation, which is to reduce net carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

The 14th Air Navigation Conference is accompanied by an exhibition in which the General Civil Aviation Authority participates with a main pavilion to introduce the latest systems and technologies adopted in air traffic management in the State of Qatar.