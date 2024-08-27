Zelenska Attends Mine Safety Class For Ukrainian Youths

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska visited a mine safety training session run by The Halo Trust Ukraine specifically for children in a Zakarpattia activity camp.

“Children die from Russian mines. Since the start of an enemy invasion, of the 303 people killed by this concealed threat, 15 were children. These were residents of the cities and villages where the invaders once stayed or those affected by insidious weapons during strikes, those that did not explode, awaiting their victims. Almost 30% of the Ukrainian territory is now contaminated with explosive threats. Therefore, the terrible reports of 'children stepping on a mine' come regularly," Zelenska said.

According to the president's spouse, representatives from the world's largest humanitarian demining organization have for nine years been clearing Ukrainian land from explosive remnants of war and teaching Ukrainians action algorithms in the event of encountering a mine or other hazardous objects.

“Today, the team of the Olena Zelenska Foundation visited the mine safety class by The Halo Trust Ukraine. Representatives from the organization ran it specifically for children - participants of the "Loud Camp" in Zakarpattia set by the Children's Voices Foundation, which specializes in psychosocial support for young Ukrainians affected by war," Zelenska informed.

In partnership with the Foundation, this summer, The Halo Trust Ukraine experts organized such classes on for shifts in the Loud Camp and in the Artek-Bukovel camp, engaging 1,500 children from large foster families vacationing there.

“We thank Halo Ukraine and all their attentive listeners. Because knowing how to deal with explosive objects is now critical for the survival of every Ukrainian – both adults and children,” Zelenska emphasized.

