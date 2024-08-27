Power Substations In Ukraine Attacked By Russian Cluster Munitions - PM
Date
8/27/2024 7:17:32 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the massive Russian missile strike overnight Monday, August 26, Russia for the first time fired dozens of missiles fitted with cluster munitions, targeting Ukrainian power distribution substations.
This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a panel discussion within the framework of the Ukraine 2024. Independence forum, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.
"Yesterday, by the way, we recorded the first missile attacks involving cluster munitions, they attacked our distribution substations. These were dozens of missiles. In dozens of strikes yesterday, we lost a very small amount of our equipment thanks to the first and second levels of protection," he said.
Shmyhal added that earlier Russia used drones to hit electricity distribution facilities. According to the prime minister, "there had been no missile strikes, as it was economically unfeasible for the enemy."
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, August 26, Russia launched more than a hundred missiles and nearly a hundred Shahed drones at Ukraine. During the air raid, explosions rang out almost all across Ukraine. Casualties and damage to energy facilities were recorded in several regions.
