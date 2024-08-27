Shots Fired At Soldiers Guarding Military Draft Office In Lutsk
8/27/2024 7:17:32 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Servicemen guarding a local draft office in the city of Lutsk came under an armed attack.
This was reported by Operational Command West on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"In the early hours of August 27, a perpetrator who is yet to be identified opened fire on the guards' post at the Lutsk draft center. As a result of the attack, a senior soldier was wounded. He is currently being treated in hospital," the report says.
The Command noted that the soldiers returned fire but the culprit manage to flee the scene and remains at large.
The guards are soldiers with combat experience who were transferred to serve in the rear after being wounded on the battlefield.
"Personnel have been ordered to shoot to kill if their lives are threatened," said the Command.
An inquiry has been initiated into the attempt on the life of a military serviceman.
