Burj Khalifa to Shanghai Tower: 7 tallest buildings in the World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The world's tallest buildings stand as marvels of modern engineering, representing architectural prowess and economic growth. These skyscrapers are not just tall structures but also symbols of the cities they dominate, offering breathtaking views and a mix of residential, commercial, and leisure spaces

Burj Khalifa to Shanghai Tower; here's a list of the 7 tallest buildings in the World

Standing at 828 meters, Burj Khalifa is the tallest building globally. Located in Dubai, this architectural wonder has 163 floors, featuring residential units, offices

Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur soars to 678.9 meters, making it the second tallest. This sleek structure comprises 118 floors with a mix of offices, hotels, and retail spaces

Shanghai Tower reaches 632 meters, making it the tallest building in China. This twisting skyscraper has 128 floors, housing offices, hotels, and retail spaces

The Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower in Mecca stands at 601 meters. It is the tallest clock tower and the fourth tallest building globally, with 120 floors offering hotel accommodations

Shenzhen's Ping An Finance Centre is 599.1 meters tall, featuring 115 floors of offices, a hotel, retail spaces. Its sleek design and spire make it a standout in Shenzhen's skyline

Seoul's Lotte World Tower rises to 555.7 meters with 123 floors. This skyscraper houses offices, residences, a hotel, and retail outlets, along with Seoul Sky

One World Trade Center in New York City stands at 541.3 meters, symbolizing resilience. It has 104 floors, featuring offices, an observation deck with stunning views of Manhattan