Registration is now open for the Forbes Middle East Under 30 Summit El Gouna 2024!

(MENAFN- Forbes Middle East) Join us for the Under 30 Summit in El Gouna, Egypt, as a new year gets underway. Held under the theme ‘Inspiring Young Leaders’, the summit will bring together the Arab region’s most exceptional young minds to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, empowering young professionals to drive the future of business.

This year’s Under 30 Summit will be chaired by Anas Bukhash. The Emirati entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and media influencer is best known as the man behind #ABtalks, a popular show that features candid interviews with inspirational entrepreneurs, athletes, celebrities, and thought leaders.



With the Under 30 Summit gaining in status and impact each year, our 2024 edition has attracted an unprecedented lineup of speakers from across industries. Meet our speakers here.



From thought-provoking panel discussions to interactive workshops, the Forbes Middle East Under 30 Summit is designed to provide actionable insights that can accelerate your professional growth.

Ways to participate:

1. Attend: Register via our website to join the summit.

2. Speak: Share your expertise and insights as a speaker.

3. Partner: Explore partnership opportunities and workshops.

4. Exhibit: Showcase your brand at our exposition areas and highlight your innovations.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to inspire young leaders.

Register today via our website to attend the summit or to join us as a speaker, sponsor, or partner.

For more information about the event, please visit our website









