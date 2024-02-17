Germany To Provide Over EUR 72 Million For Construction Of Apartments For Idps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Reintegration, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), six regional state administrations and twelve communities have signed memoranda of cooperation that will provide affordable housing for IDPs.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Providing housing for internally displaced persons is a key task for the government in the coming years. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian families have lost their homes, making this a significant challenge," said Iryna Vereshchuk, Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Reintegration is currently developing a Strategy for Providing Housing for IDPs for 2025-2030. This will require the cooperation of both central and local governments.

Ukraine to launch reconstruction projects for at least 100 hospitals this year – PM

Vereshchuk emphasized the importance of international partners' assistance in this context.

“Today we are grateful for the continued support of the German government, with which we have a long history of cooperation. In addition, the International Organization for Migration launched this project to provide housing for Ukrainian IDPs even before the full-scale invasion,” the minister said.

The housing project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the Reconstruction Credit Institution (KfW). The estimated cost of the project is EUR 72.1 million. This year, Germany will provide EUR 54 million to Ukraine to implement the project.

IOM has been implementing the project "Improving Living Conditions of Internally Displaced Persons in Eastern Ukraine" since 2020.

The project was originally intended to build housing for IDPs and vulnerable populations in Kramatorsk and Sievierodonetsk. However, due to Russia's full-scale military invasion in 2022, the project's geography had to be altered and the initiative updated.