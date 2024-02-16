Protocol Facilitates Brazilian Meat Exports To Egypt

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Brazilian government signed with Egypt a protocol that facilitates the authorization of meatpacking plants to export to the Arab country. Instead of requiring face-to-face audits by Egyptian authorities, new licenses or renewals can now be the responsibility of Brazilian authorities, creating the possibility to shorten the waiting list that now includes some 30 establishments. (Pictured, a restaurant serving meats in Egypt.)

The Equivalence of Meat Inspection Systems Protocols, also know as pre-listing, was gotten on Tuesday (13), with the confirmation of the trip by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva do Egypt, Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock said. The move allows the ministry to authorize beef, poultry and pork establishments to export to the Egyptian market.

According to information given to ANBA by the Agriculture Ministry, Egypt has consistently been one of the world's six largest importers of Brazilian beef.“We account for approximately 40% of the Egyptian market share,” the ministry said.

Poultry-wise, Brazil is Egypt's leading supplier at 91% of its market share and a growth trend in exports, according to the ministry. As for pork, although exports from Brazil are not relevant due to the restrictions of the Islamic religion, Brazil accounts for 100% of the market, the ministry said. Pork is not consumed by Muslims, which are majoritarian in Egypt.

The pre-listing process approval reflects Egypt's“high degree of confidence in Brazilian sanitary control, especially in the Federal Inspection Service, which has come to be recognized by more than 150 importing countries,” said the ministry.

Prior to this accord, the renewal procedure of Brazilian establishments' export licenses involved high costs for exporters, overburdened auditors, and limited the number of businesses allowed to export meats, meat products and offal, poultry, and pork to Egypt.

“This authorization removes bureaucratic restrictions for new meatpacking plants to export to Egypt, dispensing with the need for on-site audits in Brazil.“Some 30 Brazilian establishments have been on the waiting list for authorization since 2019,” the ministry said. Licenses and renewals are valid for three years. Companies have to meet the Egyptian sanitary requirements to be approved.

