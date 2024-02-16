Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference In Dubai: Uzbekistan On Path To Becoming An IT Outsourcing Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI, UAE, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On February 15th, the Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference in Dubai was held with great success, organized by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan and IT Park . The event proved to be a significant gathering, hosting over 100 leading experts and members of the business community.



In 2023, 41 residents of IT Park exported IT services and digital products to the United Arab Emirates, totaling $19.7 million. In light of this, the main objective of the event was not only to increase these figures but also to promote Uzbekistan's IT potential as a new center for IT outsourcing, considering the favorable conditions in the country such as tax incentives, support programs, availability of qualified personnel, and developed IT infrastructure.



The conference was attended by the Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Shermatov, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Abu Dhabi, Abdulaziz Akulov, CEO of IT Park, Farhad Ibragimov, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub, Mohammad Albushi, as well as representatives of leading IT and BPO companies, venture funds, and investors.



During the event, international companies and partners such as the Regional Director of IDA Ireland in the Middle East and partner at Saviday, Sean MacElli, Senior Vice President of Amity Education Group, Amol Chauhan, CEO of TBC Group and Space International, Nika Kurdiani, CEO of Veon ADTeCh, George Held, partner and managing director of Kanoo Group, shared their experience of doing business in Uzbekistan and prospects for cooperation.



Furthermore, residents of IT Park, including Unicon Soft, ExactIT, VENKON Group, REAL SOFT, PROXIMAOPS, AttoLabs CA, and PDP EcoSystem, showcased their innovative solutions, laying the groundwork for new business relationships.



Representatives of IT Park demonstrated initiatives and opportunities for outsourcing in the country. In particular, residency in IT Park exempts from all types of corporate taxes and VAT; programs such as“Zero Risk” and“Regional Headquarters” for foreign IT and BPO companies wishing to enter the Uzbek market.

Moreover, it was noted that Uzbekistan's greatest asset is its human capital. Nearly two-thirds of the country's 36 million population are young people under 30, with high levels of literacy and proficiency in foreign languages. Over 30,000 students graduate annually from 65 universities in IT-related fields.



Great attention was also paid to the creation of the International Center for Digital Technologies Enterprise Uzbekistan, which will offer a unique environment for conducting global business through Uzbekistan. The center will include a regulatory sandbox, strict protection of intellectual property and personal data, comprehensive government and banking services. It will also provide substantial support in labor, customs, and tax legislation, resolution of commercial and civil disputes.



“Today we held one of the important events aimed at maintaining the growth of Uzbekistan's IT potential. We aim to transform our country into a center for global IT outsourcing, offering attractive conditions for foreign companies. The event in Dubai highlighted our capabilities and is a step towards establishing close ties with the global IT community,” noted the Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov.



The Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference in Dubai is a strategic event aimed at strengthening Uzbekistan's position in the global IT outsourcing sphere. As a result of the conference, it is expected that more than 15 companies with projected exports totaling $10 million within the first year and $50 million within three years will open their representative offices in Uzbekistan. This will lead to the creation of no less than 500 new jobs within the first year and no less than 2,000 within three years for local IT specialists.

