95 Combat Engagements Occurred In Frontline Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 95 combat engagements took place at the frontline.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

During the day of February 15, there were 95x combat engagements. The enemy launched a total of 34x missile and 85 x air strikes, 114x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses, educational institutions, as well critical infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

Air strikes hit Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, Nesterne, Budarky, Chorne, Kolodyazne, Ivanivka (Kharkiv oblast), Stelmakhivka, Novolyubivka, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Novosadove, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kostyantynivka, Klishchiivka, New York, Avdiivka, Novoselivka Persha, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Heorhiivka, Vodyane, Shevchenko, Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), and Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

More than 110x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Pivnich operational-strategic group, Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod oblast (russia).

Khortytsia operational-strategic group, Kupyansk axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled 3x enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 6x adversary attacks in the vicinities of Terny, Yampolivka, and Vesele (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 10x attacks of the adversary near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk oblast).

Tavria operational-strategic group, Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. The Ukrainian soldiers are standing their ground and inflicting major losses on the invaders. For instance, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 28x enemy attacks in the vicinity of Avdiivka and Lastochkyne, and 5x more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk oblast) during the day of February 15. According to the decision made, the scheduled reinforcement of units is underway and troops are maneuvering on threatened axes.

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the adversary near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobjeda, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). The Ukrainian troops repelled 34x attacks in that area.

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 3x enemy attacks south of Prechystivka and in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast).

Zaporizhzhia axis: the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not abandon its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. For instance, the adversary launched 3x unsuccessful assaults during the day of February 15.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers conduct active operations to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhaust the enemy all along the front line.

During the day of February 15, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 12x concentrations of enemy troops. Also, the Ukrainian Air Defense forces and means destroyed 1x Kh-59 air-launched guided missile.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 1x command post, 3x concentrations of troops, 1x artillery system, 1x ammunition depot, and 1x radar station of the russian invaders.