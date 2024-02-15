Russian Bomb Hits Car In Kharkiv Region, Killing Couple

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of February 15, the Russian army attacked the Vilkhuvata community in Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. At least two people were killed.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

"In the village of Vilkhuvata community, two enemy UAVs arrived. A hit was recorded on a car with civilians: at least two civilians were killed - a man and his wife," the message says.

Russians shell Vovchansk inregion, one killed and one injured

It is noted that there was also a fire in a private house, with two people injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, emergency rescue operations have been completed in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region, which was subjected to a rocket attack the day before.