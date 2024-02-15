AEPC Appeals For Halt On Bangladesh Export Transhipment Via Delhi Air Cargo

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 15 (KNN) The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has formally requested the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to suspend the practice of trans-shipping Bangladesh's export cargo through the Delhi Air Cargo complex to third countries.

In response to the matter, Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman of AEPC, highlighted the escalating logistical challenges exacerbated by the ongoing Red Sea crisis. He underscored the detrimental impact on export logistics, with a notable shift from sea to air transportation.

Sekhri stressed,“At this crucial time, allowing Bangladeshi export cargo from Delhi Air Cargo Terminal will further increase the logistical challenges and increase the transportation cost for apparel exporters.”

Sekhri elaborated on the congestion issues at the Delhi Air Cargo Terminal, citing the influx of 20-30 loaded trucks daily as a hindrance to smooth cargo flow.

This congestion has been exploited by airlines, resulting in exorbitant air freight rates, processing delays, and severe terminal congestion at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi.

Consequently, exports of Indian apparel via the Delhi air cargo complex are facing increasing competitiveness challenges.

In light of these concerns, AEPC has formally communicated with the CBIC Chairman, urging the suspension of Circular No. 03/2023-Customs dated 07.02.2023.

Previously, trans-shipment of Bangladesh export cargo was exclusively permitted through the Kolkata Air Cargo complex as per Circular No. 29/2020-Customs dated 22.06.2020.

