Riko's Pizza Opens In Pompano Beach, Florida!

STAMFORD, Conn. and POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 -- Riko's Pizza

("Riko's" or the "Company"), a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super thin-crust, tavern-style pies, announced today the grand opening of its Pompano Beach, FL location. Situated on the corner of Atlantic Blvd and Federal Highway in the heart of Pompano Beach, one of the fastest growing markets of South Florida, this new franchise-owned restaurant is located at 14 N. Federal Highway

and operates Monday through Sunday from 11AM – 10PM.

Key features of the new Riko's Pizza of Pompano Beach include:



Over 3,000 square feet of total dining space, designed with

Riko's iconic rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community;

A 45-foot-long bar with 22 stools, 14 TVs, and 16 beers on tap;

The complete famous

Riko's Pizza menu offering tavern-style pizzas, oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads, and fan-favorite desserts;

A large selection of wines and specialty cocktails;

Accommodations for large groups, kids' parties, and other special events;

A separate carry-out order section for easier takeout and delivery; and Excellent parking with entrances from both Atlantic Blvd and Federal Highway.

"Nothing compares to Riko's Pizza, which is why we wanted to become a part of the brand and the driving force behind bringing it to Pompano Beach," said Jordan Mintz, Riko's Pizza franchisee. "When this South Florida community experiences these amazing tavern-style pies-a lost pizza artform dating back to the 1930s and 40s that Riko's has completely reinvented-they will fall in love with the incredibly crispy and super-thin crust, high quality ingredients, and unique cooking style that consistently create pizza with bold and powerful flavor. Whether you are looking for somewhere to bring your kids and family, somewhere to watch the game, or somewhere to gather with your friends for a great meal, Riko's Pizza of Pompano Beach has you covered. We're excited to serve this incredible South Florida community, and to redefine its definition of actual 'GOOD' pizza!"

This grand opening marks Riko's second South Florida location to open in the past 18 months; located in the Countyline Plaza in the Tequesta community of Jupiter, Riko's Pizza of Tequesta opened in August 2022. The Company has several other locations planned for the Sunshine State, with franchisees considering markets from Jacksonville to Miami, and Orlando to Naples.

"Pompano Beach, you have officially been saved from the same old sub-par pizza options you have been forced to accept," said Rico Imbrogno, co-founder and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "This is a huge moment for Riko's. Not only have we expanded our brand further throughout South Florida, but we have added two new incredible partners to the Riko's family in Jordan and Stefanija Mintz, our Pompano Beach franchisees. I could not be prouder to open the doors on this second Florida location, and I look forward to working with Jordan and Stefanija to show the Pompano community what our unique tavern-style pizza is all about."

To celebrate the grand opening of its Pompano Beach location, the Company hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration on February 13, featuring remarks from Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin; Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce President, Jean McIntyre; and JoAnne Alvarez, Legislative Aide to Senator Jason Pizzo.

About Riko's Pizza:

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super thin-crust tavern-style pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The emerging brand currently operates four corporate-owned and five franchise-owned locations across Connecticut, Florida, and New York. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its one-of-a-kind menu, which features signature tavern-style pizza recipes-such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie-oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and take-out, with each restaurant having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and sports fans alike, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's experience with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit .

