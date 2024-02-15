Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill over 6, including children

(MENAFN) Amidst a wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon, reports have surfaced indicating the tragic loss of life, with at least six individuals, including three women and two children, reported dead.



The director of Nabatieh's hospital, Dr. Hassan Wazni, along with two security sources, disclosed that two of the women fell victim to an Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh. The severity of the strike left the bodies of the women in such a damaged state upon arrival at the hospital that identification became an arduous task. Dr. Wazni also noted that an additional seven individuals sustained injuries as a result of the strikes.



Further details emerged from security sources, revealing that one woman and two children perished during Israeli airstrikes on a village. The strikes inflicted injuries upon eleven people scattered across southern areas, with reports indicating vast levels of damage to infrastructure and property.



In a separate incident, Lebanon's powerful armed group Hezbollah reported the death of one of its fighters in a strike targeting a different town. As tensions escalate and the toll of casualties rises, the situation in southern Lebanon remains tense and precarious.



According to media reports from Lebanon, buildings were ablaze following the attacks carried out by Israel. A spokesperson for the Israeli government stated that the strikes were initiated in response to a rocket attack from Lebanon, which resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to eight other individuals in the Safed area of northern Israel. Additionally, the rocket strike hit a military base.



While Hezbollah is suspected to be behind the initial rocket attack, the group has not officially claimed responsibility. Despite the absence of any announcements of operations by Hezbollah on Wednesday, the head of its executive council cautioned that the Israeli attacks "cannot pass without a response."

