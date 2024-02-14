Biomednewsbreaks Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Releases Financial Numbers For Q2 2024, Corporate Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs, is reporting on its financial results for Q2 2024, the period ended Dec. 31, 2023. The company also provided a corporate update, including plans to advance two preclinical programs in Alzheimer's and age-related macular degeneration. Highlights of the report included that the company closed the 2023 calendar year in a cash position of $9.5 million and with 164% revenue growth in business subsidiary, BayMedica.“This period was another strong operational quarter for the company, as we expanded our pharmaceutical pipeline with the launch of two new programs with a particular focus on proprietary small molecule drug development candidates,” said InMed Pharmaceuticals CEO Eric A. Adams in the press release.“As outlined in our 2024 business update last month, we have further accelerated our development efforts in both INM-901 as a potential multimodal treatment option for Alzheimer's disease and INM-089 in the treatment of age-related macular degeneration. Our commercial subsidiary, BayMedica LLC, continues to grow revenues, up 164% compared to the same three-month period last year. In addition, we ended calendar year 2023 with a cash position of over $9.5 million, allowing us to pursue several material milestones throughout calendar 2024.”

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients who may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, please visit

