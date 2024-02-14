(MENAFN- Baystreet) Ocean Power Jumps on Funding

Kornit Falls on Q4 FY Results

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares dipped Wednesday, as the company, a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, reported today its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $56.6 million compared with $63.3 million in the prior year period, due primarily to lower systems revenues.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $22.9 million, or ($0.48) per basic share, compared with net loss of $35.4 million, or ($0.71) per basic share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total revenue for the full year 2023 was $219.8 million compared with $271.5 million in the prior year, due primarily to lower systems revenues.

GAAP net loss for the full year 2023 was $64.4 million, or ($1.31) per basic share, compared with net loss of $79.1 million, or ($1.59) per basic share, for the full year 2022.

“We experienced a healthy peak season, with year-over-year growth in impressions and double-digit growth in high-margin consumable sales.” said CEO Ronen Samuel.“This growth, combined with improvements to our operating efficiency and working capital position, drove us to positive adjusted EBITDA and cash from operations in the fourth quarter.”

KRNT shares gave up 33 cents, or 1.9%, to $16.80.









