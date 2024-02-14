A Fusion Of Quality, Sustainability, And Innovations

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



96 French Companies to take part in this edition Fruitful Connections to explore French culinary leaders via the Business France Marketplace





United Arab Emirates – February 14, 2024- As Gulfood, one of the largest food trade show in the world, opens its doors from 19 to 23 February 2024 and Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy is set to introduce a delegation of 96 French companies showcasing the latest French food and beverage brandsspread across four specialized pavilions:

Beverages in Za'abeel 2, Dairy in Hall 1, Meat in Hall 3, and World Food in Sheikh

Saeed hall 2, where Business France (stand S2-B70) will

introduce its dedicated marketplace.





The French F&B sector stands as a testament to the country's rich culinary heritage and its relentless pursuit of excellence in gastronomy. Renowned worldwide for its diverse range of high-quality products, including cheeses, pastries, meats, and beverages. France has carved a niche for itself as a beacon of culinary artistry and innovation. This sector is not only pivotal to the national economy, contributing significantly to France's exports, but also embodies the essence of French culture, emphasizing the importance of taste, craftsmanship, and tradition. At the same time, it is at the forefront of embracing sustainable practices, organic farming, and cutting-edge food technology to meet the growing global demands for environmentally responsible and health-conscious food options. The French agrotech industry continues to evolve, balancing its rich historical legacy with modern innovations, thus maintaining its position as a global leader in the culinary world, celebrated for both its quality and its commitment to sustainability.

A UAE France Strategic Partnership





Aligning with Dubai's Vision 2050 for food self-sufficiency, France demonstrates its commitment to a strategic alliance aimed at enriching the United Arab Emirates' food and beverage sector through a three-pronged approach: quality, sustainability, and innovation. This French participation is not merely a statement of commitment to global food excellence; it also plays a crucial role in strengthening Franco-Emirati trade relations. This positive dynamic is evidenced by the remarkable growth of French exports to the UAE, which saw a 26% increase to reach 501 million euros in 2022. Indeed, 26% of these exports represent cereal-based preparations, 14% for dairy products. This performance not only highlights the added value of French products in the Emirati market but also bears witness to a fruitful and expanding collaboration, in line with the long-term aspirations of both nations for sustainable development and sectoral innovation.





Culturally Tailored and Sustainable Offerings





In alignment with the UAE's cultural values and dietary laws, France will present a selection of Halal-certified products and French-Middle Eastern fusion cuisine. Furthermore, France's dedication to organic farming and sustainable production practices caters to the UAE's preference for environmentally responsible and health-conscious food options.

Commitment to Health and Wellness





Recognizing the United Arab Emirates' increasing focus on health and wellness, France is set to showcase an extensive array of products to provide this demand at the upcoming Gulfood 2024. This selection is meticulously curated to include organic products, which are cultivated without the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, ensuring that consumers have access to foods that support a healthier lifestyle and environmental sustainability. Additionally, the inclusion of gluten-free options speaks to France's responsiveness to dietary needs and preferences, offering alternatives for individuals with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease, thereby promoting inclusivity in healthy eating.

Moreover, the emphasis on low-calorie products aligns with a broader trend towards weight management and combating lifestyle diseases, offering consumers options that do not compromise on taste while supporting their wellness goals. This range of products not only showcases France's innovation in food production but also its dedication to contributing positively to global health trends.

France: A Pioneering Agrotech Ally for the UAE's agrotech sector





Through economic partnership, cultural exchange, innovation, and a focus on health and sustainability, France aspires to solidify its role as a premier culinary and business ally to the UAE. This year's participation is a celebration of French gastronomic excellence and a testament to the enduring partnership between France and the UAE, setting new standards in the food and beverage industry.

On this occasion, Axel Baroux, French Trade & Invest Commissioner, stated:

'our participation at Gulfood 2024 embodies the strong synergy between France and the UAE, transcending mere trade to represent our shared visions for quality, sustainability, and innovation in the food sector. This event signifies our ongoing commitment to enriching our trade relations and fostering future collaborations.'

Taste France' Pavilions Unite with Esteemed Influencer to Promote Healthy, Gourmet, and Sustainable French products in the UAE





For the forthcoming 2024 Gulfood, the 'Taste France' pavilions are excited to collaborate with a renowned influencer who embodies the brand's ethos of 'Healthy', 'Gourmet', and 'Sustainable' Food. This partnership will highlight France's pledge to provide healthier, yet deliciously gourmet, food and beverage options aimed at enhancing the well-being of families throughout the Middle East. Capturing the true spirit of French gastronomic superiority, this collaboration emphasizes our joint goal to weave French products into the fabric of everyday life, ensuring their esteemed quality is enjoyed by all. This effort is a clear demonstration of our collective commitment to improving health and culinary arts, showcasing the finest of French innovation.





Business France Marketplace, Connecting International Buyers with Premium French Brands and Products





For the first time, international buyers will discover French brands and products from the French Pavilion on Gulfood on the brand new Business France Marketplace. This platform is designed to work as the one-stop shop for businesses to connect with French suppliers in the food and beverage industries and beyond. Companies looking for innovative and A-class suppliers can already browse through a wide variety of quality brands products that keeps growing, with new references being regularly added. After completing their hassle-free registration, users will gain access to more detailed information on the products and can directly message suppliers in order to get in touch, set a meeting, or ask for samples.







Enhanced Engagement and Networking Opportunities





Fostering Franco-Emirati relations, Business France will organize a networking cocktail on February 20th. These gathering aims to forge new business connections, showcasing the synergy between French exhibitors and UAE-based companies, distributors, and potential partners.

France pavilions are supported by Bretagne Commerce International, CCI International Grand Est, Dev'up Centre-Val de Loire, Food 'Loire, Evian; Valrhona and Caf Richard. These partnerships underscore the collective commitment to presenting an unparalleled range of products that embody the essence of French gastronomy, known globally for its quality, innovation, and adherence to eco-responsible, ethical, and healthy production methods.