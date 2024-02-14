Polish agricultures are pro-Russian

(MENAFN) Tensions flared at the Dorohusk checkpoint on the shared border between Ukraine and Poland when protesting Polish farmers allegedly obstructed Ukrainian trucks carrying grain, offloading their cargo onto the road. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, prompted an investigation by Polish authorities, who reported that three Ukrainian trucks were prevented from proceeding by the demonstrators.



Polish police spokeswoman Eva Chyzh provided details of the incident, explaining that the protesters opened the trailers, causing grain to spill onto the road. Although the trucks eventually returned to Ukraine without any physical confrontation, an investigation has been launched to ascertain the identities of those involved.



In response to the incident, Andrey Sadovoy, the mayor of Lviv, took to Telegram on Monday, asserting that the protesting Polish farmers were "pro-Russian provocateurs." He labeled the act of dumping grain as "mean and shameful." Sadovoy emphasized the significance of the grain, stating that Ukrainians have sacrificed their lives to cultivate fields that produce it, comparing the act to working as a mine-clearer in a war-torn area.



The accusations of pro-Russian sentiments among the Polish farmers add a geopolitical dimension to the incident, raising questions about the motivations behind the protest. As both Ukrainian and Polish authorities investigate the matter, the incident underscores the complexities of regional dynamics and the potential for such incidents to strain relations between neighboring countries.





