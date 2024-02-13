Cabinet Approves Proposal To Amend Online Security Act

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Cabinet has approved a proposal to amend the Online Security Act, the Government said.

The Government said that the provisions of the Online Security Act are currently being implemented.

Issuing a statement, the Government said that amendments submitted at the committee stage in Parliament with regard to the said draft bill should be made in par with the decision of the Supreme Court.

As a result, there was no opportunity to introduce proposed amendments furnished by the eminencies on the field.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to a resolution furnished by the

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles to direct the Legal Draftsmen to prepare a draft bill to amend the Online Security Act based on revisions recognized through further discussions with eminencies on the field who had forwarded proposals for relevant amendments. (Colombo Gazette)