Everyday Woman Announces 6Th Book Publication In 3 Years With Over 200 Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Three books to be published in 2024

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Everyday Woman proudly announces the publication of their sixth book featuring the voices of over 200 phenomenal women authors. These compelling works encompass a diverse range of topics, from personal growth and leadership to career success and empowerment. With titles such as "Everyday Woman's Guide to," "Coach's Guide to," and "The Successful Woman's Guide to," these books serve as invaluable resources for women seeking guidance, inspiration, and mentorship.Having embarked on this empowering journey in January 2021 when their first anthology was published, Everyday Woman is dedicated to fostering a community where women can share their stories, expertise, and insights, ultimately inspiring and motivating others. Through these publications, the organization endeavors to provide a platform for women to showcase their accomplishments, share their valuable knowledge, and be recognized as influential figures in their respective fields. The goal is to empower women to become best-selling authors, elevate their visibility on social media, and establish themselves as credible authorities within their areas of expertise.Everyday Woman is thrilled to unveil plans for the release of three new books in 2024. These upcoming titles will continue to amplify the voices of women, offering fresh perspectives, guidance, and encouragement to readers worldwide. By consistently providing opportunities for women to share their stories and lessons learned, Everyday Woman aims to foster a sense of community, connection, and empowerment among its readers and authors."We firmly believe in the power of storytelling and the positive impact it can have on inspiring others. Our mission is to create opportunities for women to elevate their visibility as best-selling authors and become recognized authorities in their fields," expressed Galit Ventura-Rozen, co-founder at Everyday Woman. "Through our publications, we seek to celebrate the achievements of women, foster positive change, and inspire the next generation of female leaders." shared Angela Giles, co founder at Everyday WomanWith an unwavering dedication to amplifying women's voices, the organization invites readers and aspiring authors alike to join their mission of empowerment and inspiration. Everyday Woman was started in March 2020 to support women professionals and entrepreneurs all over the world that are making a difference doing what they love.For more information about Everyday Woman and their upcoming book releases, please visitJoin the movement and be part of the journey to inspire, motivate, and empower women worldwide.

Galit Rozen

Everyday Woman

email us here

+1 7022799839

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok