(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social and Emotional Learning Market by Offering (Solution, Services), Solution (Social & Emotional Learning Platform, Social & Emotional Learning Assessment Tool), Service, End User, Core Competency, Type & Regions - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The SEL market size is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2023 to USD 10.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.6%

The report segments the global SEL market by offering into two categories: solutions and services. The solution is divided into two categories: Social and Emotional Learning Platforms and Social and Emotional Learning Assessment Tools. By service into three categories: (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, and Training and Support.

End users into five categories: Pre-K, Elementary Schools, Middle and High Schools, Therapists and Psychologists, and Other End Users. Core competency into five categories: Self Awareness, Self Management, Social Awareness, Relationship Skills, and Responsible Decision-making. By type into two categories: Web-based and Application.

The growing demand for SEL is increasing due to the usage and demand for various advanced technologies, such as wearable devices, mixed reality, and AI. Emotional Learning (EL) involves developing an individual's ability to make positive life choices, achieve intellectual success, and build a promising career. SEL solutions encompass a range of tools, programs, and assessments that help educators, parents, and communities guide students through managing their emotions, relationships, goals, and responsibilities, while making informed decisions.

The major players in the SEL market are Committee for Children (US), EVERFI (US), Illuminate Education (US), Nearpod (US), Panorama Education (US), SchoolMint (US), Newsela (US), Playworks (US), Wings of Kids (US), Rethink ED (US), etc. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the SEL market.

By Type, the application segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The term application refers to the SEL platform set up on school servers, desktop computers, or mobile devices, which teachers and students can access. The SEL curriculum can be accessed without an internet connection in exceptional circumstances.

The application-based SEL platform is handy for schools with poor internet connectivity in rural areas. Due to their ease of use and continuous operation, SEL programs are preferred by schools in developing countries. SEL suppliers promptly send updated software to schools in case of an upgrade.

By End Use, the Middle and High Schools segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Middle and high school students, aged 11 to 18 are typically divided into different age groups. However, when applying SEL, this group needs to be more noticed. But, with growing concerns about social and behavioral difficulties, indiscipline, emotional distress, and poor management, more educators are focusing on SEL solutions.

Middle and high school students can now choose from various SEL modules offered by providers, which include platforms, interactive games, tales, and workshops. SEL teaches adaptable skills that are useful both inside and outside the classroom.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to its rapid development, Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative markets for SEL. SEL solutions are being quickly adopted, making it the fastest-growing market globally. China and Japan, the region's most technologically advanced nations, dominate the SEL market. The region has the largest student population, and with technological advancements, there is an increasing need for newer teaching methods.

The SEL market is driven to adapt to Asia Pacific's diverse educational needs, including ANZ, Japan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India. During the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to have more growth opportunities - the government programs to boost digital infrastructure fuel the region's adoption of SEL.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers (Increasing focus on all-round development of students, Growing implementation of distance education solutions), restraints (Absence of appropriate infrastructure in emerging economies, Lack of education budget in emerging countries), opportunities (Demand for new learning models with advancements in technologies, Emergence of AI, AR, and VR learning trends in K-12 sector), and challenges (Challenge in transitioning away from traditional learning methods, Focus on academic learning more than social and emotional learning) influencing the growth of the SEL market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product and service launches in the SEL market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the SEL market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the SEL market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players

Company Profiles



7 Mindsets

Aperture Education

Base Education

Brighten Learning

Classcraft

Committee for Children

Everfi

Everyday Speech

Growing Leaders

Heykiddo

Illuminate Education

Imagine Learning

Meandmine

Moozoom

Move this World

Navigate360

Nearpod

Newsela

Ori Learning

Panorama Education

Paths Program LLC

Peekapak

Persona Education

Playworks

Positive Action

Rethink Ed

Schoolmint

Tamboro

Taproot Learning

The Conover Company

Wayfinder Wings for Kids

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Social and Emotional Learning Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900