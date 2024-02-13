Antitrust Trial Lawyer Eric Enson Joins Crowell & Moring

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strengthens California litigation bench

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring's Antitrust and Competition Group has brought on first-chair trial lawyer Eric Enson as a partner in its Los Angeles office.

Enson has represented leading companies in some of the most complex international cartel investigations and antitrust class actions of recent years, including major jury trials.

Enson has extensive experience in responding to U.S. Department of Justice antitrust investigations, and handling follow-on civil class action and opt-out litigation. He has led the defense of criminal grand jury investigations alleging collusion among competitors and represents targets of investigations, as well as witnesses.

Enson joins from Jones Day, where he was partner.

"Eric is a highly respected litigator who has in-depth trial experience and can lead a client through every stage of defending both criminal and civil litigation. We are proud to welcome Eric to our team because of the deep experience he offers clients and the remarkable mentorship he will bring to our up-and-coming litigators on the West Coast," said Jason Murray , co-chair of the firm's Antitrust and Competition Group.

Enson's cases include criminal and civil litigation and arbitration in the tech, transportation, real estate, and other industries, which he has led in multiple jurisdictions throughout the United States. At Crowell, Enson will draw from more than two decades of litigation experience to help clients navigate the Justice Department's increasing antitrust enforcement activities in areas such as labor markets, technology, algorithmic pricing, AI, and other technological advances.

"Over the years, I have worked against Crowell as opposing counsel in litigation, and I've worked with Crowell as co-counsel on large cases, as well. The team has always impressed me. They consistently demonstrate remarkable skill and genuine collegiality, which I believe is a winning combination that leads to excellent client service," said Enson.

Enson also represents clients in false advertising matters. He has handled defense and prosecution of claims between competitors and defended consumer class actions regarding marketing of commercial products.

Crowell's Antitrust and Competition Group is a destination practice with more than 80 dedicated antitrust practitioners in the U.S. and Europe serving the biggest names in global business in disputes, transactions, and investigations.

The practice is recognized as a leader among its peers by Chambers USA and

in Global Competition Review's

"GCR 100," which ranks the world's leading competition law and economics practices.

Enson earned his law degree from Loyola Law School and holds a BBA in Economics from Baylor University. He is ranked as a leading antitrust practitioner by Chambers USA.

