Aaron Berger And Meg Sinclair Launch New Consultancy

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Independent consultants Aaron Berger and Meg Sinclair - who held in-house roles at IBM and Meta respectively before striking out on their own - are launching a new joint venture called A/M Partners.





With offices in New York, Raleigh-Durham and Toronto, A/M Partners is positioning itself as a consultancy that will deliver“more nimble, collaborative and practical” communications strategies to advance clients' business goals.



The new venture is centered around the idea that communications has fundamentally changed, and strategies must change with changes in the way people consume information.“Simply pursuing earned media is not sufficient to capture the attention you seek,” Berger said.



The partnership brings together Berger's and Sinclair's consultancies - ASB Strategies, which Berger has run for five years, and Sinclair's year-old Comms with Meg.



Berger launched ASB after serving as an IBM external relations manager and senior VP at Ketchum. Sinclair, meanwhile, started her firm after more than 10 years at Meta, where she served as product and innovation comms lead for Meta Financial Technologies and head of Facebook comms in Canada.



“Our intent is to combine our experience as independent operators, as well as at Meta, Ketchum, and IBM, to marry the scrappy approach of a startup with the leadership and strategic thinking needed to get stuff done within large organizations,” Sinclair said.



The partners work with a range of tech companies with specialties from B2B software to fintech, AI and DevOps. A/M Partners said its“sweet spot” is companies that aren't ready to build out a full in-house communications team, but who need senior level strategic counsel and a partner that can work with marketing, product, engineering, legal and finance teams.