Lusail International Circuit Receives RS 6 and RS 7 Performance Models from Q-Auto L.L.C Following Official Partnership

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Doha/Qatar 12 February 2024 – Audi Middle East and the brand’s exclusive partner in Qatar Q-Auto L.L.C have announced the handover of two Audi RS 6 Performance and one RS 7 Performance models to the Lusail International Circuit. The handover coincides with the launch of the Audi RS models in the country following a landmark 24-month deal between Q-Auto L.L.C and Lusail International Circuit. The agreement, which reflects Audi’s commitment to supporting motorsport in Qatar, further highlights Q-Auto L.L.C’s role as the Official Transportation and Events Support Partner.

This agreement approach strengthens the significance of the partnership, tying together the debut of these high-performance vehicles with a major development in the Audi Qatar product lineup. The models will be used as race control vehicles on the track as they will also feature special livery, highlighting the safety capabilities of the Audi RS 6 Performance and RS 7 Performance.



The RS 6 Performance, powered by the 4.0 TFSI twin-turbo V8 engine, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds; the dynamic model delivers 630hp of torque to the quattro all-wheel-drive system. Intelligent force distribution ensures precise cornering, reducing the tendency to slide. The RS 6 Performance also boasts HD Matrix LED headlights, a wider body with flared wheel arches, and a matte carbon styling package for an extra touch of sophistication. Refined luxury is also provided through Valcona leather sports seats, additional RS design packages offering personalisation in blue accents, and an ambient lighting package. The Digital MMI touch response control system, 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus, and a capacious 1,680-liter luggage compartment complete the RS 6 Performance experience – a perfect fusion of performance and practicality.



The RS 7 Performance is also a powerhouse engineered for an unparalleled driving experience. Fueled by the potent 4.0 TFSI engine, coupled with an eight-speed tiptronic transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel drive, it achieves a staggering 463 kW and 850 Nm of torque, propelling from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.4 seconds. Larger turbochargers and increased boost pressure ensure a raw engine sound, delivering an immersive, next-level driving encounter. The RS 7 Performance stands as a testament to Audi's design prowess, featuring a distinctive honeycomb grill, RS-specific elements, and mesmerising lighting signatures. Flared wheel arches reflect further sportiness, while the Audi drive select dynamic handling system tailors the driving experience. With the RS Dynamic Package, 10 exterior colours, and a spacious five-seat configuration with Valcona leather upholstery, the RS 7 Performance combines power and luxury seamlessly.



At the Lusail International Circuit, Audi Qatar commemorated the RS 7 Performance and RS 6 Performance handover with a captivating experience for both loyal customers and prospective clients. Attendees were afforded the exclusive opportunity to test drive several Audi Sport models, including the RS Q8, RS 3, and RS e-tron GT. The circuit served as an optimal venue, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the exhilarating world of Audi Sport, showcasing the brand's prowess in delivering excitement, thrill, and exceptional performance.



Mr. Ahmed Shariefi, Managing Director of Q-Auto L.L.C., commented: "We are thrilled to mark yet another milestone in our partnership with Lusail International Circuit. The delivery of the Audi RS 6 Performance and RS 7 Performance models represents our dedication to advancing innovation within the automotive realm."



Amro Al Hamad, CEO of Lusail International Circuit and Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, said: "The acquisition of the Audi RS 6 Performance and RS 7 Performance vehicles enhances our capabilities in supporting top-notch events. We are excited about the prospects this partnership holds for the future of motorsports in Qatar."



Rene Koneberg, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, said: "We commend Q-Auto and Lusail International Circuit on their collaboration. This partnership signifies a pivotal moment for motorsport enthusiasts in the nation, underlining the emergence of a dynamic era in our shared commitment to automotive excellence."



The partnership between Q-Auto L.L.C and Lusail International Circuit sets the stage for an exhilarating chapter in motorsport in Qatar, and the delivery of the Audi models demonstrates the commitment to excellence shared by both entities.





MENAFN13022024003710014708ID1107846369