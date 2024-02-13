Wellspan Health Expands Relationship With Epic-Based Keycare Platform To Offer Virtual Primary Care And Behavioral Healthcare

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

KeyCare , the nation's first Epic-based virtual care company, announced today that WellSpan Health has become their inaugural partner in expanding into virtual primary care and behavioral health services. WellSpan patients now can schedule online appointments with a growing panel of virtual primary care providers, psychiatrists and therapists who share medical records with their WellSpan colleagues.

WellSpan, an integrated delivery system with more than 2,000 employed providers, 220 locations, and eight award-winning hospitals serving South Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland, has collaborated with KeyCare since February 2023 to deliver virtual urgent care to over 11,000 of their adult and pediatric patients.

These additional new service lines from KeyCare allow WellSpan to expand capacity in several new ways. Using KeyCare's virtual primary care solution, WellSpan patients can do virtual Annual Wellness Visits from home, which supports WellSpan attribution, risk factor adjustment and care gap closures. With KeyCare's behavioral health solution, WellSpan patients can access online psychiatry and therapy care in significantly less time than national averages.

These new virtual care options empower WellSpan to augment its care teams, optimize capacity, and widen its digital front door in partnership with a nationwide network of virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic platform. "Our partnership with KeyCare has allowed us to provide our patients with an innovative virtual solution for telehealth services that optimizes the patient experience and clinical care through an integrated care platform and dedicated provider team," said Melissa Mook, administrator, WellSpan Service Lines, WellSpan Health. "We are excited to extend our relationship with KeyCare with the addition of virtual behavioral health services and Annual Wellness Visits and believe these services will help address critical areas of need for our patients and across our community."



"Patient access to healthcare remains a top issue in our nation, and we are proud to collaborate so closely with our amazing partner WellSpan to extend care delivery via the KeyCare platform," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "Patients increasingly want and need more virtual care options and they are best served when their Virtualist providers can seamlessly share their health records with their primary health system. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with WellSpan in a way that maintains the health system's relationships with its patients and ensures robust data interoperability with virtual providers."

