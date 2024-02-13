The Eagerly Anticipated AI Version From Practina Hits The Market

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Practina expands AI solutions for businesses through the global rollout of Ads, Content, Social Media, and Reputation Management features.



A complete digital marketing solution, ensuring businesses no longer need separate tools for ads, content, social media posts, and even review management - only one is required. The tool and its features are now live and act as a self-service digital marketing platform for businesses to effortlessly market their services/products.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Practina , the AI-powered digital marketing tool , today announced its much-awaited release for businesses of all sizes to help them market their services/products more efficiently. Intending to accelerate marketing efforts, Practina's content and ad solutions open new revenue streams for medium, small, and large-sized businesses, especially when they're looking for marketing support to grow on all digital fronts, increase traffic, and drive sales.

"Building on our suite of social media, content, and ads solutions, Practina's wide range of AI tools will continue to empower businesses worldwide with AI technology," said Paul Bola, CEO, Practina. "Our combined network of existing and new businesses from around the globe will now have the most powerful way to market their products or services on various digital fronts."

AI Ads Are Currently Available for Both Meta and Google

Ads tool is a highly effective way for businesses to create, edit, and simultaneously manage campaigns. Contrary to other tools with several intermediations between ad platforms and the brand itself, businesses running ads with Practina experience a unified platform for running ads.

Content Feature Includes Both Blog Creation & Editing

With content creation, Practina gives its growing network of business subscribers the ability to write, edit, and publish their blogs. Thus ensuring the customers stay updated on the questions or topics they actively seek answers to on search engines.

Social Media Posts for Businesses

The social media upgrade is one worth trying and utilizing. It stands as one of the significant enhancements since Practina's establishment as a social media marketing tool for businesses. Easily generate, schedule, and Practina automatically publishes them on various social platforms at optimal times without requiring additional manual efforts.

Reputation Management: A Quick Way to Reply Using AI-Generated Responses

Gathering insights into your brand, fostering meaningful interactions with users, and impacting search results, feedback is an essential aspect. Practina offers a robust Reputation Management tool to assist businesses in adeptly addressing both negative and positive feedback on review platforms.

Single Subscription Model With a 14-Day Free Trial

Practina's subscription delivers a suite of benefits for a nominal fee. Available at a cost-effective price, this single subscription model adds more value to businesses by giving an exclusive offer alongside the ability to generate content as many times as possible.

"Practina aims at becoming an integral part of business marketing," said Andy, Sales Manager. "Having access to all tools under one platform allows us to help potential businesses with all marketing needs."

Plus, the model offers:

Credit Points - Collect points on every tool usage.

No Added Tool Fees - This exclusive benefit saves loyal Practina users hundreds of dollars every month.

In addition, businesses who sign up for Practina can take advantage of a welcome offer, saving $50 on their first Practina Plus purchase.

About Practina

Since 2016 Practina has been on a mission to fulfill digital marketing needs with businesses at the heart of it. With global active users and AI-powered marketing solutions , the tools offered by Practina will transform the way businesses carry out digital marketing in its entirety. Its AI capabilities alone will help businesses market faster, smarter, with confidence, and convenience.

For more information visit, .

Contact Information

Practina Press

[email protected]



SOURCE: Practina INC