Party Supplies Market To Reach US$ 26.1 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 6.9% CAGR: IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Party Supplies Market Report by Product Type (Balloons, Banners, Pinatas, Games, Home Décor, Tableware/Disposables, and Others), Application (Commercial Use, Domestic Use), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialized Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global party supplies market size reached US$ 14.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/party-supplies-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of Party Supplies Industry:

. Increasing Social Events and Celebrations:

Social events and celebrations play a significant role in driving the party supplies market. On birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, or holidays like Halloween and Christmas, individuals often celebrate special occasions with parties and gatherings. These events create a steady demand for party supplies such as decorations, tableware, balloons, party favors, and themed accessories. Individuals are increasingly inclined to celebrate milestones and achievements, fueling the demand for party supplies. The rise of social media has also contributed to this trend, as individuals often share their party experiences online, inspiring others to host similar events. As a result, there is a continuous need for innovative and visually appealing party supplies to create memorable experiences and enhance social interactions. Event planners and organizers also contribute to the demand for party supplies, as they seek unique and customized products to create immersive and personalized experiences for their clients. This trend has led to the emergence of niche markets within the party supplies industry, catering to specific themes, aesthetics, and preferences.

. E-Commerce and Online Shopping Trends:

The proliferation of e-commerce platforms and the increasing preference for online shopping have significantly impacted the party supplies market. With the convenience of shopping from the comfort of their homes and access to a wide range of products, consumers are increasingly turning to online retailers to fulfill their party supply needs. E-commerce platforms offer a diverse selection of party supplies, ranging from basic essentials to unique and specialty items. Consumers can easily browse through different categories, compare prices, read reviews, and make informed purchasing decisions. The convenience of doorstep delivery and flexible payment options further enhance the appeal of online shopping for party supplies. Moreover, the digitalization of marketing and advertising strategies has enabled online retailers to effectively target and engage with their target audience. Through social media campaigns, email newsletters, influencer partnerships, and targeted advertisements, e-commerce platforms can reach a larger audience and promote their products effectively.

. Customization and Personalization:

Customization and personalization have become key trends driving the party supplies market, as consumers seek unique and tailored experiences for their events and celebrations. From personalized invitations and custom banners to themed decorations and party favors, there is a growing demand for products that reflect individual preferences and styles. Consumers are increasingly looking to express their creativity and personality through their party decorations and accessories. Customization allows them to add a personal touch to their events, making them more meaningful and memorable. Whether it is incorporating photos, names, or specific themes, personalized party supplies enable individuals to create one-of-a-kind experiences for themselves and their guests. The rise of DIY culture and crafting trends has also contributed to the popularity of customization in the party supplies market. Many consumers enjoy the process of creating and assembling their own decorations, as it allows them to unleash their creativity and showcase their skills. This DIY approach extends to various aspects of party planning, including handmade centerpieces, handcrafted signage, and DIY party favors.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Party Supplies Industry:

. American Greetings Corporation

. ArtisanoDesigns

. Hallmark Cards Inc.

. Huhtamäki Oyj

. Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc. (Marquee Brands)

. MyBirthdaySupplies.in

. Oriental Trading Company (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

. Party City Holdco Inc.

. Pioneer Worldwide

. Shutterfly LLC

. Unique Industries Inc.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

Party Supplies Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:

. Balloons

. Banners

. Pinatas

. Games

. Home Decor

. Tableware/Disposables

. Others

Tableware/disposables hold maximum number of shares due to their essential role in facilitating food service and consumption at various events and gatherings, coupled with the convenience and cost-effectiveness they offer compared to traditional utensils.

By Application:

. Commercial Use

. Domestic Use

Domestic use dominates the market due to the widespread and frequent occurrence of social gatherings, celebrations, and personal events, driving consistent demand for party supplies among households.

By Distribution Channel:

. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

. Convenience Stores

. Specialized Stores

. Online Stores

. Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest segment due to their extensive reach, convenient location, and diverse product offerings catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the party supplies market is attributed to factors such as high disposable income, a culture that values celebrations and events, and a mature retail infrastructure supporting the demand for party supplies.

Global Party Supplies Market Trends:

The influence of social media and influencer culture has become a significant driver of the global party supplies market. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest are popular hubs for sharing party ideas, DIY tutorials, and event inspiration. Influencers and content creators often showcase elaborate party setups, themed decorations, and creative DIY projects, inspiring their followers to replicate similar experiences. Social media has democratized access to party planning resources, allowing individuals to discover new trends, connect with like-minded enthusiasts, and seek recommendations for party supplies.

The visual nature of platforms like Instagram and Pinterest also fuels the desire for aesthetically pleasing party décor and accessories, driving demand for trendy and Instagram-worthy products. Additionally, growing environmental awareness and concerns about sustainability have led to an increasing demand for eco-friendly party supplies. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of single-use plastics, excessive packaging, and non-biodegradable materials commonly used in traditional party supplies.

As a result, there is a rising preference for sustainable alternatives such as biodegradable tableware, compostable decorations, and recycled paper products. Brands are responding to this demand by offering eco-friendly options that minimize waste and reduce environmental harm. These products are often made from renewable resources, organic materials, or recycled content, aligning with consumers' values and sustainability goals.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163