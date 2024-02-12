Football star Andres Iniesta takes the wheel of new BMW XM in UAE

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, January 12, 2024 – AGMC, the official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has delivered the ultimate luxury sports activity vehicle — the new BMW XM — to world-renowned footballer Andres Iniesta, in the UAE.

The handover took place at the BMW AGMC showroom in Ras Al Khaimah, where the power and elegance of the BMW XM were unveiled as the new car of choice for Iniesta, who has been a UAE resident since 2023.

The most powerful SAV ever produced by BMW M, the BMW XM is a masterpiece of innovation and high-performance engineering. The combination of a 4.4-litre BMW M TwinPower Turbo V-8 engine with a high-performance electric motor sets a new standard for what a luxury sports activity vehicle can be —delivering up to 653 horsepower. Making every drive an exhilarating experience, Iniesta can now enjoy the perfect blend of speed and efficiency on and off the field.

The choice of the BMW XM also reflects the Spanish midfielder’s commitment to excellence, as the first BMW M Plug-in Hybrid SUV which can travel almost 50km on all-electric power. The XM’s dual-engine capability ensures both thrilling top speed of 249 kmph — with a 0-100 mph acceleration in just 4.3 seconds — and efficient driving dynamics.

This plug-in hybrid SUV is not only powerful but also environmentally conscious, aligning with BMW's commitment to sustainable mobility.

Inside, the BMW XM showcases a luxurious and indulgent interior equipped with the latest technology. The BMW Curved Display with the iDrive 8 Operating System, Intelligent Personal Assistant, and standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility offer unparalleled connectivity and convenience. Safety is also at the forefront, with features such as Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation.

From its Illuminated Kidney Grille to the 23” BMW M wheels and angular quad exhaust, the BMW XM’s design elements harmonise to create a bold, commanding presence.

The new BMW XM is now available at AGMC showrooms across the UAE. Customers can experience the same level of exhilaration and luxury as one of football’s greatest players by visiting their local showroom or contacting AGMC for more details.





