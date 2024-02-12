Demonstrators disrupt Clinton`s address with describing her as ‘war criminal’

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events at Columbia University in New York, former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced vocal opposition during a lecture on conflict-related sexual violence. Pro-Palestine demonstrators interrupted the event, labeling Clinton a "war criminal" and expressing anger over her perceived role in conflicts across the Middle East. One protester passionately accused her of complicity in the suffering of the people of Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Palestine, warning that she "will burn" for her actions.



As Clinton attempted to proceed with her speech, another protester joined in, accusing her of exploiting sexual violence in Libya to justify United States militarization and criticizing her silence on the issue in Palestine. The heated exchange underscored the contentious nature of Clinton's tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013, during which she advocated for increased troop presence in Afghanistan, supported anti-government jihadists in Syria, and endorsed NATO intervention in Libya. The aftermath of the Libyan intervention, culminating in the demise of leader Muammar Gaddafi at the hands of United States-backed rebels, continues to be a focal point of criticism.



Clinton responded to the disruptions, acknowledging the right to protest but asserting that attendees are not free to disrupt events or classes, emphasizing a commitment to maintaining order and decorum at the university. The incident sheds light on the lingering controversies surrounding Clinton's foreign policy decisions and raises questions about the balance between free expression and maintaining the integrity of academic events.



The disruption at Columbia University serves as a stark reminder of the divisions and criticisms that persist in the aftermath of Clinton's diplomatic tenure. The accusations of war crimes and exploitation of sexual violence reverberate in a broader context, prompting a reexamination of United States foreign policy decisions in the Middle East during the Obama administration. The incident also highlights the challenges faced by public figures with controversial legacies as they navigate academic spaces and public engagements, where dissenting voices may demand accountability for past actions.







