Young Ukrainian Basketball Player Killed In Knife Attack In Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dusseldorf, Germany, a 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player was stabbed to death and his friend, also a young athlete, was hospitalized. Police are investigating the case.

The Kyiv Basketball Federatio broke the news via Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The Kyiv Basketball Federation and the entire Ukrainian basketball community express their deepest condolences to our colleagues Tetiana Hnatiuk and Hennadiy Yermakov in connection with the tragic death of their son. Volodymyr Yermakov, 17, who seemed to have his whole life ahead of him, was killed in Germany Saturday night," the statement said.

As noted, Volodymyr Yermakov and his friend Artem Kozachenko, who played for Dusseldorf's ART Giants (U-19), became victims of a knife attack on a city street, allegedly "simply because they are Ukrainians."

Doctors were unable to save Yermakov, while Kozachenko remains in intensive care.

According to KBF, local police are investigating the deadly attack. It is believed there were witnesses at the crime scene.

Volodymyr Yermakov previously played for children's teams Teiwaz and 5T.E.A.M.-DYuSSh-12. As part of the Team Ukraine (U-16), he took part at the 2022 European Championship in Bulgaria.