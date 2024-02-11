Shamita Shetty To Sherlyn Chopra, Celebs Slay In Their Best Attires

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Sunday, Many celebrities were spotted in their fashionable outfits while they were seen in the city.

These Bollywood celebrities were seen at the airport, outside cafes, gym and while some promoted their film.

Shamita Shetty looked beautiful as she arrived at the airport in a white Kurti and denim jeans and wore pink shades.



Amrita Rao was papped at the airport in a green sweater and black lower. She wore a cap of the same colour and left her hair open.

Amy Jackson was spotted at Farmers Cafe In Bandra in an all-black outfit. She had her hair neatly tied in a bun.



Actor Tiger Shroff was spotted at Krome studio in Bandra in white sandos and blue denim jeans. He wore shades and slippers.



Kartik Aryaan met a fan who traveled from Jhaansi on a bicycle to meet him. He happily posed with him.

Sherlyn Chopra looked stunning in a black and white dress and boots as she was spotted at the airport.

Kangana Ranaut looked gorgeous and elegant in a regal blue Benarasi saree as she attended an event in Mumbai.