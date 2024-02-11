In Photos | Eid-E-Milad Celebrated Across Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was celebrated across Kashmir on Friday with thousands of devotees thronging the Hazratbal shrine.
Devotees offered prayers at the shrine, which houses the relics of the Prophet of Islam, as part of the celebrations, officials said.
They said the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) was displayed by its custodian after the prayers.
The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, which manages the affairs of the shrine, had made arrangements for the devotees.
Reports of celebrations were received from other parts of the Kashmir valley as well.
The Hazratbal shrine and several other mosques were decorated and illuminated to mark the occasion.
“Today is the birth anniversary of our Prophet Mohammad. I have come to offer Friday prayers to seek forgiveness for my sins, for peace and calmness, brotherhood, prosperity for the people of Kashmir as they are suffering,” Nisar Hussain Pal, a devotee, told PTI.
“Today, we pray for Muslims as well as Hindus and for the entire humanity. The Prophet is merciful to the entire world irrespective of religion. This is the day the Prophet was sent to this world,” another devotee, Ghulam Hassan, said.
