Stakeholders Gather at DOSC: Esteemed Preparations Underway for Dubai Duty Free SB20 World Championships

Dubai, 09 February 2024 – SB20 stakeholders congregate at Dubai Offshore Sailing Club to discuss the highlights of the SB20 Championship Events - to date, both the Dubai Duty Free Middle East Championships (1st to 3rd of December 2023) and the Dubai Duty Free SB20 Asia Pacific Championships (2nd to 4th February 2024) have see “an impressive standard of sailors, with some exciting time on the water” said Race Director Alan Ruigrok.



Meanwhile, the third and the final championship, the Dubai Duty Free SB20 World Championships starts this Sunday at Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC).



Featuring the SB20, one of the most popular open keel design boats in the world, 56 teams will compete over five days in a series of exciting races. This 2024 Championship will have the participation from some of the most talented teams including Glasgow Kiss & Xcellent who won the Dubai Duty Free SB20 Middle East and SB20 Asia Pacific Championships respectively, also hosted by Dubai Offshore Sailing Club.



DOSC Commodore Simon Reeves, Dubai Duty Free Chief Operating Officer Ramesh Cidambi, Race Director Alan Ruigrok and Rear Commodore Ed Shiffner addressed the attendees questions covering subjects including the expected racing conditions, the impact of holding such a prestigious event for the region and predictions for the upcoming Championship.



The third and final event promises to be an action-packed adventure for all - for this weekend, members of the general public are welcome to join in on the celebrations with a fully redeemable entry free of DHS45. Next up for DOSC is the Dubai to Muscat Sailing Race, starting on the 24th February 2024. This weekend will be an opportunity to give the global sailing community a preview of what is yet to come…







