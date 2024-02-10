Defensive Discipline Will Take Jordan To Title, Says Al Ajalin

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Salem Al Ajalin (pictured) is confident Jordan have the defensive strength to stop Qatar when the two sides meet in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 final at Lusail Stadium today.

No team managed to stop Qatar from scoring in their six matches en route to the final but the experienced Al Faisaly SC defender believes that Jordan will be the first.

“We work in systems from the goalkeeper to the attackers, we all work together, the defence starts from the offence.,” he said.

“Yes, they have an excellent attack but we're confident with the defensive structure that we have. The final match is always based on details and from a neutral perspective, it can hopefully be an excellent one from both sides.

“We're proud to have reached the final. Hopefully we can produce a strong performance to make our Jordanian fans happy and proud of us.”

Al Ajalin made his international debut for Jordan in February 2010 but had to wait a long time before getting his second cap in December 2018 and now, at the age of 35, is a permanent fixture in Hussein Ammouta's team.

Having missed the 2-0 semi-final win over Korea Republic, Al Ajalin is determined to stamp his mark on the final, especially with the players' families watching from the stands and the whole of Jordan rooting for the team.

“We have everything we need in order to be ready, to recover. We're not distracted by anything and are only focused on the match.

“It is very important to have your family around because such an achievement is an achievement for everyone and their presence in the stadium is sure to give us a lot of motivation.”