Global Geospatial Institute Announces Arcgis Online US School Competition 2024

ArcGIS Online US School Competition 2023

The 2023 Competition is open to high school (gr. 9-12) and middle school (gr. 4-8) students in the U.S. who can analyze, interpret, and present data via an ArcGIS Online presentation, web app, or story map.

Global Geospatial Institute is dedicated to providing parents, students, and teachers with the support they need to succeed in the field of study, geospatial technology.

The ArcGIS Online School Competition is now accepting entries, and now is the perfect time for students the learn the power of GIS.

- Fran Harvey, GGI Founder and DirectorBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Geospatial Institute (GGI) Announces ArcGIS Online US School Competition 2024!For 2024, the ArcGIS Online School Competition is the easiest way to bring Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to the classroom and into the hands of students. The school competition is free to enter and allows students to delve into a topic that interests them. Not only will they learn about the power of GIS they will also have the opportunity to compete with other students across Louisiana.“It's a new year, which means it's the perfect time to introduce students to something new. I want teachers to choose GIS for their students and give them the tools to explore the world around them in a new and exciting way.” said GGI Founder and Director Fran Harvey.The ArcGIS Online US School Competition 2024 is open to high school (gr.9-12) and middle school (gr.4-8) students in the U.S. who can analyze, interpret, and present data via an ArcGIS Online presentation, web app, or StoryMap. ESRI offers grants to states supporting ten equal prizes of $100 for the five best high school and five best middle school projects in Louisiana.“As the new year begins, educators across Louisiana are looking for new and innovative ways to engage their students,” Harvey said.“With the rapid advancement of technology, there is no better time to introduce your students to the world of GIS".All entries for the Louisiana Competition must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024. Schools can register at This year's competition promises to be the most exciting yet, with new challenges and opportunities for students to showcase their skills. Teachers and students alike will have the chance to explore the many benefits of GIS, from mapping and analysis to environmental management and beyond.GGI is a non-profit focused on bringing GIS education to schools K-12 . By offering an Industry-based certification for high school students, Global Geospatial Institute fits in the jump start track for student success, whether in college, the workforce, or right out of high school. GGI partners with Middle and Elementary schools to prepare students to think spatially, teaching Story Maps, which is a technology using geography to tell powerful stories.To find out more about GGI or the ArcGIS Online US School Competition 2024, email Fran Harvey at ...ation.About Global Geospatial InstituteGlobal Geospatial Institute is dedicated to providing parents, students, and teachers with the support they need to succeed in the field of study, geospatial technology. We provide an engaging, rigorous, hands-on learning culture that develops innovative 21st-century citizens to compete in an ever-changing world.

