Aristotlek12 And Classlink Partner To Provide Improved Access

ONALASKA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sergeant Laboratories, creators of AristotleK12 , and ClassLink have partnered to support single sign-on capabilities and class roster processing services to shared ClassLink and AristotleK12 customers at no additional cost. This partnership elevates the AristotleK12 user experience, ensuring users have timely access by way of ClassLink to needed Student Information System Data.This partnership will support more than 18 million students by combining AristotleK12's granular student technology management solution with ClassLink's widely-adopted access, analytics, and identity management platform.“ClassLink and AristotleK12 are a natural fit. This partnership further supports our goal to take the complexity out of digital learning, remove distractions from the classroom, and give educators more time to support their students' learning.” Patrick Devanney, Senior VP of Strategy and Partnerships, ClassLinkA timely solution, this partnership helps ClassLink's mission of empowering educators to improve learning through innovative systems, services, and tools like AristotleK12.“We are excited to begin our partnership with ClassLink. We are always seeking continual improvement, and we believe this partnership does just that and will provide great benefit to shared AristotleK12 and ClassLink customers.” Eric Anderholm, CEO, Sergeant Laboratories.About Sergeant LaboratoriesSergeant Laboratories continuously develops advanced technologies to address the needs of tomorrow, enabling organizations to effectively adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape. With two products, AristotleK12, a student technology management solution, and AristotleInsight, a cybersecurity solution providing organizational visibility from the inside out, Sergeant Laboratories provides proven solutions for any organization. To learn more, visit sgtlabsAbout ClassLinkClassLink is a global education provider of identity and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 19 million students and staff in over 2,600 school systems. Visit classlink to learn more.

