Ukrainian Producers Take Part In Trade Show FRUIT LOGISTICA In Berlin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 20 Ukrainian companies producing fresh fruit, berries, nuts, mushrooms, as well as environmentally friendly packaging, are participating in the fresh produce trade show, FRUIT LOGISTICA, which is taking part in Berlin on February 7-9, 2024.

This is reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

This year the International Trade Center's stand 'Promoting the entry of small and medium-sized fruit and berry sector enterprises into the key markets and involving them in the value-added chains' displays 10 companies. Five more companies came as reference visit participants, according to Hanna Syrchyna, the representative of the International Trade Center. The project, which is being financed by the Government of Sweden and implemented by the International Trade Center, has been presented at the exhibition for the sixth time.















































President of the Ukrainian Berries Association Iryna Kukhtina mentioned that the association's collective stand displays 10 Ukrainian berry and frozen corn producers. Four of them have their own racks.

“It is very important for us to be present at exhibitions in these years not only to find new customers but also show the old ones that we have not disappeared with the start of the war, we continue supplying and working,” Kukhtina noted.

Most Ukrainian producers are regular exhibition participants, but some of them came for the first time.

FRUIT LOGISTICA, a leading global fresh produce trade show, attracts industry experts from all over the world. This year more than 2,770 exhibitors from 94 countries are displaying their products at the exhibition (compared to 2,610 in 2023). Visitors and experts from more than 140 countries are attending the event.

Photo: Olha Tanasiichuk, Ukrinform