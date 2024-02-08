Zayed University to host more than 50 events as part of UAE Innovation Month

(MENAFN- Manara Global) Abu Dhabi & Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 8th February 2024: Students and faculty across both Zayed University (“ZU”) campuses will be participating in "UAE Innovates," the largest annual innovation festival in the country, throughout February. As a leading institution in higher education, ZU is dedicated to nurturing student growth and has planned more than 50 campus events to cultivate the atmosphere of innovation on campus.



This year’s activities, as part of UAE Innovation Month, will see ZU host workshops, presentations, competitions, and hackathons, all led by ZU students and faculty. These events are being organized by the full breadth of colleges, departments, and administrative offices at Zayed University.



Event highlights include the Eco-Creation Student Challenge hosted by the College of Natural and Health Sciences, the Innovation Majlis and Design Competition organized by the Office of Student Life, and Hackathon and Data Science Challenge arranged by the College of Technological Innovation. Additionally, there will be AI-enhanced teaching demonstrations, computer programming contests, and business pitch competitions, among other stimulating activities, organised by the College of Interdisciplinary Studies.



Commenting on UAE Innovates, Prof. Michael Allen, Acting Vice President and Provost, said: “Participating in UAE Innovates allows us to spotlight the remarkable creativity of our students and faculty. The extensive event lineup reflects our dedication to fostering a dynamic ecosystem on campus, where innovative ideas can flourish, contributing to the UAE's vision. We want to encourage all students to take part in one of these valuable events which take place this month.”



Students will also have the chance to engage in career coaching sessions focused on entrepreneurship and innovative enterprise, enhancing their forward-looking professional mindset and career readiness. Participants in this term's Partner Challenge program – a flagship ZU initiative that pairs students with mentors from industry to tackle real-world problems – will also have the opportunity to present their unique projects to the broader university community.



Jane Tatterton, Acting Assistant Provost for Student Affairs, added: “This innovation festival is a highlight of each year for students and faculty. It provides a fantastic opportunity for our students to dive deep into the world of innovation, develop their skills, and really put their creativity to the test. Every year, our participation in this event grows, along with the range of activities we offer. We hope that this month will empower our students to become the change-makers of tomorrow.”



UAE Innovates is a month-long festival organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation to support the implementation of the national innovation strategy. ZU’s active participation in this premier initiative reflects the university’s alignment with the UAE's national agenda, which highlights the importance of nurturing innovation in higher education.





