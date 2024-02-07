Application Security Market Size, Global Industry Share And Forecast Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Application Security Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “. The global application security market size reached US$ 7.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Application Security Market Industry:

. Increasing Cybersecurity Threats:

The application security market is expanding significantly due to the escalating number of cybersecurity threats. With businesses moving toward digital platforms, the vulnerability to cyber-attacks has increased, demanding robust application security measures. Hackers constantly evolve their techniques, targeting applications for data breaches, leading to a critical need for enhanced security solutions. This rise in cyber threats necessitates continuous updates and innovations in application security, propelling the industry's growth. Moreover, companies are investing more in securing their applications, as data breaches can lead to substantial financial losses and damage to reputation.

. Regulatory Compliance and Data Protection Laws:

Stringent regulatory compliance and data protection laws significantly contribute to the growth of the application security market. Governments and international bodies are implementing rigorous standards and regulations, like GDPR in Europe and HIPAA in the United States, to ensure data security and privacy. These regulations mandate organizations to adopt comprehensive security measures for their applications, driving demand for application security solutions. Non-compliance can result in hefty fines and legal repercussions, pushing businesses to prioritize application security. This regulatory environment creates a steady demand for advanced security solutions, fostering the market's expansion.

. Technological Advancements and Integration of AI:

Technological advancements, especially the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), are significantly influencing the growth of the application security market. AI and ML enable more sophisticated, predictive security measures, improving threat detection and response times. These technologies facilitate the development of advanced security solutions that can learn from previous attacks and adapt to new threats. This adaptive capability is crucial in a landscape where attack vectors constantly evolve. Moreover, the integration of AI in application security enhances efficiency, reduces false positives, and provides a more robust defense mechanism, further driving market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Application Security Industry:

. Capgemini SE

. Checkmarx Ltd.

. Cisco Systems Inc.

. Contrast Security Inc.

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Micro Focus International plc

. Ntt Security Appsec Solutions Inc. (NTT Ltd.)

. Oracle Corporation

. Qualys Inc.

. Rapid7

. Synopsys Inc.

. Veracode

Application Security Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:

. Solution

. Services

Solution represents the largest segment due to the increasing demand for comprehensive security solutions to protect against evolving cyber threats.

By Type:

. Web Application Security

. Mobile Application Security

Web application security segment dominates the market, driven by the growing reliance on web-based applications and the need to secure them from vulnerabilities.

By Testing type:

. Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

. Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

. Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)

. Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)

Static application security testing (SAST) holds the majority of the market share as it offers proactive vulnerability assessment during the development phase, ensuring robust security.

By Deployment mode:

. On-premises

. Cloud-based

On-premises represent the largest segment, reflecting the preference of certain organizations for maintaining control over their security infrastructure.

By Organization size:

. Large Enterprises

. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises account for the majority of the market share, owing to their greater resources and the need for robust security measures to protect extensive operations.

By Industry Vertical:

. BFSI

. Healthcare

. IT and Telecom

. Manufacturing

. Government and Public Sector

. Retail and E-Commerce

. Others

BFSI leads the market, given the sensitive nature of financial data and the regulatory requirements for security in the banking and financial sectors.

By Region:

. North America (United States, Canada)

. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

. Middle East and Africa

North America exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to the increasing frequency of cyberattacks and growing awareness about cybersecurity risks among businesses and consumers.

Global Application Security Market Trends:

The global application security market is driven by the growing shift toward cloud computing across industries. This transition facilitates remote access, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive option for businesses of all sizes. Furthermore, there is a rising focus on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for advanced threat detection and response capabilities.

The market is also witnesing a greater emphasis on DevSecOps, integrating security into the software development life cycle, ensuring continuous delivery without compromising on security. These trends reflect the evolving cybersecurity landscape and the dynamic needs of modern businesses.

