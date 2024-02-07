Sweet Success South Korea’S Honey Market Boom And Future Outlook 2024-2032

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"South Korea Honey Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032"

South Korea Honey Market Outlook





According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the South Korea honey market size is projected to grow notably between 2024 and 2032. Aided by the rising consumer inclination towards natural sweeteners and the myriad health benefits associated with honey consumption, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2032.





Honey, the golden elixir produced by bees from flower nectar, has been an integral part of traditional Korean cuisine and medicine for centuries. Rich in antioxidants, enzymes, and minerals, honey not only serves as a natural sweetener but also offers therapeutic properties, playing a pivotal role in boosting immunity, healing wounds, and enhancing skin health. Beyond its dietary significance, the versatile properties of honey have led to its incorporation in various industries, ranging from cosmetics to pharmaceuticals.





A prominent factor fuelling the South Korea honey market growth trajectory is the escalating consumer awareness regarding the detrimental health effects of synthetic sugars and sweeteners. As a result, there's been a pronounced shift towards organic and natural alternatives, with honey emerging as a preferred choice. Coupled with the nation's increasing health consciousness, honey, especially premium varieties like Acacia and Manuka, has seen robust demand among the populace.





Moreover, the wellness and fitness wave sweeping across Sthe country has further bolstered the South Korea honey market demand. Fitness aficionados, nutritionists, and health practitioners frequently advocate the inclusion of honey in daily diets, highlighting its benefits in weight management, energy enhancement, and digestive health. Consequently, honey has become an integral ingredient in many health drinks, smoothies, and dietary supplements consumed by fitness enthusiasts.





Diversifying applications of honey in industries outside the food sector also significantly contributes to the market's momentum. The cosmetic industry, for instance, is capitalising on honey's moisturising and anti-inflammatory attributes, integrating it into skincare products, masks, and serums. As per the South Korea honey market analysis, simultaneously, the pharmaceutical sector recognizes honey's antibacterial and antifungal properties, making it a vital component in certain medications, ointments, and cough syrups.





Furthermore, South Korea's rich beekeeping tradition and the government's supportive stance towards sustainable apiculture have invigorated domestic honey production. Initiatives promoting bee farming, tax incentives for beekeepers, and educational programs about the ecological significance of bees have rekindled interest in apiculture, ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality honey, which contributes value to the South Korea honey market size.





South Korea Honey Market Segmentation





The market can be divided based on processing, end use, and distribution channel.





Market Breakup by Processing





Organic





Conventional





Market Breakup by End Use





Food and Beverage





Personal Care and Cosmetics





Pharmaceuticals





Others





Market Breakup by Distribution Channel





Business to Business







Business to Consumer



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online Others





Competitive Landscape





The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the South Korea honey market. Some of the major players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:





Jeju Honey SG.





Kkotsaem Foods Co., Ltd.





Costco Wholesale Corporation





Honey House





Others





