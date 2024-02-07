(MENAFN- GetNews)

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Time Travel book "The Mummy's Gift" by Carolyn Radmanovich, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite

The Mummy's Gift is the third book in The Shape-Shifter's Wife Series by Carolyn Radmanovich. Eager to reunite with her husband, Angelica Rutherford time-travels from the 1990s to 1849 in Rutherford Ranch, California. But soon after her arrival, she and her sister-in-law, Carmen, find themselves on the run when Texas Jack and his underlings set fire to their home and seem determined to end their lives. After an arduous journey with many dangers, Angelica finally reunites with Reynard and comes across her sister, Heather, in a San Francisco barbershop. However, Heather and her lover, Dr. David Robertson, are shanghaied by Jack's men. After barely escaping with their lives, the two lovers find themselves in Ecuador, trying to return an Inca belt to its rightful owner and negate a curse. Will they succeed?

Fans of time travel romance stories are in for a treat with The Mummy's Gift. Despite being the third in a series, Carolyn Radmanovich's novel works seamlessly as a standalone. The author takes time to introduce the characters and unveil the plot, making the story all the more immersive for the reader. Filled with romance, drama, and some supernatural overtones, the narrative meticulously unfolds and keeps you glued to the pages. Radmanovich gives each character enough room to breathe so that their personality shines and feels distinct. Angelica, Heather, and Carmen were the top three favorites for me out of the bunch. I also enjoyed the two couples and their inter-romantic dynamics, especially Heather and David's adventure in Ecuador. I will gladly recommend this book to romance lovers who like some supernatural elements in their stories."

