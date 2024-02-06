               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Central Bank Registers Georgian Insurance Company


2/6/2024 8:33:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has added Insurance Broker Magnus LLC, a local affiliate of Georgian insurance giant Magnus, to the registry, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Central Bank (CBA)

According to the report, a foreign broker has resumed operations in Azerbaijan's insurance sector after a five-year absence. GrECo JLT Specialty GmbH, an Austrian company, was last registered as an insurance broker in 2019.

With the new company's debut into the insurance market, the number of foreign brokers on the CBA registry has increased to 86.

Magnus has been providing insurance and reinsurance services in Georgia since 2016.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816631

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search