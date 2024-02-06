Azerbaijan's Central Bank Registers Georgian Insurance Company

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) has added Insurance Broker Magnus LLC, a local
affiliate of Georgian insurance giant Magnus, to the registry,
Trend reports via
Azerbaijani Central Bank (CBA)
According to the report, a foreign broker has resumed operations
in Azerbaijan's insurance sector after a five-year absence. GrECo
JLT Specialty GmbH, an Austrian company, was last registered as an
insurance broker in 2019.
With the new company's debut into the insurance market, the
number of foreign brokers on the CBA registry has increased to
86.
Magnus has been providing insurance and reinsurance services in
Georgia since 2016.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816631
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.