Kartik Aaryan-Starrer 'Chandu Champion' Has Been Shot In UK, Maharashtra's Wai Village

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) The upcoming Kartik Aaryan-starrer film 'Chandu Champion', which has been helmed by Kabir Khan, has been shot across the UK and Wai village in Maharashtra.

The film has explored beautiful locations of the UK like the London Aquatics Centre and the Royal Botanic Garden.

In India, the film has captured the scenic beauty of Kashmir and the landscape around Wai village in Maharashtra near Koyna wildlife sanctuary which adds visual grandeur to the film's narrative.

Recently, Kartik shared a video of him working out in the gym. However, his grandmother took all the attention as she worked out next to him serving as an inspiration for the actor.

He took to his Instagram and shared a workout video in which he can be seen lifting 50 kg dumbbells for his back muscles. The 'dadi' can be seen next to him training her shoulders.

She goes on to give him a tap and says, "Thanks buddy".

Kartik wrote in the caption, "Dadi on fire. Don't focus on me... but focus on the Champion behind me. Always working out in the gym and is a real inspiration for fitness and enthusiasm #ChampionsFitness #ThanxBuddy."

For 'Chandu Champion', the actor underwent a physical transformation to star in the real-life story of a sportsman.

The actor reportedly essays the role of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Murlikant won an individual gold medal in the 1972 Summer Paralympics, in Heidelberg, Germany. He set a world record in the 50 m freestyle swimming event, at 37.33 seconds.

He was a jawan of the craftsman rank in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) in the Indian Army. He sustained severe bullet wounds during the 1965 war against Pakistan.

'Chandu Champion' has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, and is set to release on June 14.

