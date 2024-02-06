'Bastar: The Naxal Story' Teaser OUT: Adah Sharma Starrer To Release On THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Since the day Vipul Amrutlal Shah ,Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma, the team of 'The Kerala Story' joined hands again for

'Bastar :The Naxal Story', there is a huge excitement. The teaser is out and it is heartwarming, strong, emotional, courageous.



Ever since the announcement of the film was made , the masses were eagerly waiting to watch another spine chilling and real life based film from the team , and with the teaser being out it looks like they are ready to pack a solid punch again.

The teaser showcased the one minute long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma's character IPS Neerja Madhvan and it is sure to fill everyone with the goosebumps.

The monologue is the glimpse of the strong narration of the film and some truths that will be unfolded by the team of the film.

In the teaser the makers have exposed the truth about number of martiers and how Psudo intellectuals in our country are running a propaganda to divide the country funded by China. Now is the time to think deep.



Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on 15th March 2024, in cinemas worldwide.